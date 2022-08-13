Bayelsa: We’ve implemented national minimum wage of N30, 000

Bayelsa State government has disclosed that it has since 2019, implemented the national minimum wage of N30, 000 for civil servants, refuting a report listing it among states that are yet to implement the policy. This clarification was given by the technical adviser to the state governor on Treasury and Accounts, Timipre Seipoluo, who, however, stated it has not yet implemented that of the primary school teachers as it was the responsibility of the local governments to do so.

Speaking on Friday in Yenagoa during transparency press conference for the months of May and June, Seipoluo maintained that the government deducts N50 million, which is usually used to offset the N18, 000 minimum wage arrears owed civil servants, which were not paid before the present administration came onboard. But he said that N50 million has also been approved for primary school teachers to augment their salaries, adding that with the help of the committee set up by the deputy governor, he was very sure that that of the primary school teachers will be sorted out.

Seipolou said: “When the last administration came on board, minimum wage was not paid. A committee was set up. “In the meantime, we have completely paid all the minimum wage for N18, 000 for both secondary and primary.” Reeling out the financial figures for the month of May, the technical adviser also disclosed that as at May ending, the state government had about N2, 485,000 after bank deductions from the total N22, 918,559 billion it got.

