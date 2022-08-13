News

Bayelsa: We’ve implemented national minimum wage of N30, 000

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

Bayelsa State government has disclosed that it has since 2019, implemented the national minimum wage of N30, 000 for civil servants, refuting a report listing it among states that are yet to implement the policy. This clarification was given by the technical adviser to the state governor on Treasury and Accounts, Timipre Seipoluo, who, however, stated it has not yet implemented that of the primary school teachers as it was the responsibility of the local governments to do so.

Speaking on Friday in Yenagoa during transparency press conference for the months of May and June, Seipoluo maintained that the government deducts N50 million, which is usually used to offset the N18, 000 minimum wage arrears owed civil servants, which were not paid before the present administration came onboard. But he said that N50 million has also been approved for primary school teachers to augment their salaries, adding that with the help of the committee set up by the deputy governor, he was very sure that that of the primary school teachers will be sorted out.

Seipolou said: “When the last administration came on board, minimum wage was not paid. A committee was set up. “In the meantime, we have completely paid all the minimum wage for N18, 000 for both secondary and primary.” Reeling out the financial figures for the month of May, the technical adviser also disclosed that as at May ending, the state government had about N2, 485,000 after bank deductions from the total N22, 918,559 billion it got.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Don’t blame Buhari for your failure, Tiv youths tell Ortom

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

Tiv Youth Council Worldwide yesterday told Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom to stop blaming President Muhammadu Buhari for the alleged failure of his administration to perform. President of the group, Mike Msuaan, said Ortom’s continuous attacks on the Buhari administration was intended to distract the people of the state from questioning his “abysmally poor” performance. […]

Justice Mary Odili)
News

Odili’s invasion: Make probe report public, Senate urges IGP

Posted on Author Chukwu David,

The Senate, Tuesday, urged the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, to publish the report of the ongoing investigation into the invasion the Abuja residence of the Supreme Court Justice, Mary Peter-Odili, by operatives of security agencies. The Senate made the resolution following a motion of urgent public importance, sponsored by Senator Betty Apiafi (PDP, Rivers […]
News

Two dead, 1 arrested during Ogun cult war

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Two persons have been confirmed dead in a clash between two rival cult groups in Mowe-Ofada area of Ogun state. Saturday Telegraph gathered that the clash, which started on Thursday evening snowballed into a full blown crisis on Friday morning. It was further gathered that one of the dead persons was killed on Thursday evening, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica