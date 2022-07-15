Bayelsa women battle to achieve 35% affirmative action

Background

All over the world and specifically in Nigeria, women are hugely involved in the political process almost at all levels especially during the voting process because women are always more in the population. That, however, informed the reason why the former President Olusegun Obasanjo during his time in 1999 enacted a law allowing women to have about thirty-five per cent (affirmative action) of the elective positions in the country but up till this moment, no state neither at the federal has been able to fulfil that not even twenty per cent talk more of thirty-five per cent. And the men at the political fora in a bid to make sure that the women folk didn’t get the required affirmative action use all manner of issues to disabuse the mind of women from coming closer to the political arena.

Different perspectives

These ranges from putting political meetings in the middle of the night to hiking the prizes of the electoral process from the money to form forms for political positions to other things that have to do with the electoral process. No wonder many women cannot be captured in governance in the country for instance in the red chambers (senate) currently, there are eight women representing about women out of 109 senators, representing about 7.4% while there are only 13 women in green chambers out of 366 members representing about 3.6% of the entire seats.

Past judgement

Recall that a judgment had been delivered recently in Abuja urging all necessary stakeholders to implement the thirty-five per cent affirmative action law lying fallow since 1999. Now looking at the paltry numbers both at the senate and at the house of reps, it is very glaring that there is little or nothing the women can do coupled with their divisive nature. Yet here in Bayelsa State, out of twenty-four House of Assembly seats, there are only three women in the state assembly. Although about four women got the people’s democratic party tickets, three for assembly and one for the house of reps out of about 25 women that contested both at the state and national assembly they are not still enough because there is little that they can do to represent the women folk also bearing in mind that there are only two pronounced parties in Bayelsa, APC and PDP. Those that clinched the PDP tickets are Ayibanengiyefa Egba, Yenagoa constituency 1, Ebiuwuo Koku Obiyai Yenagoa 11 going for her third tenure, Ebizi Ndiomu Brown, Sagbama constituency 111 and Marie Ebikake, for Brass federal constituency while none succeeded in the all progressives congress party even when there were women like Helen Bob, Esther Saiyou Martins, Coker Ditei Osunu, Julie Okah Donli, immediate director-general of NAPTIP, Diseye Nsirim Powerigha, Stella among others showed interest.

Obiyai explains victories

Koku Obiyai representing Yenagoa constituency 2 got the assembly ticket under PDP to go for the third tenure enumerating the challenges and prospects of the women. She said: “In my constituency, nobody contested with me. So, if I tell you that I faced any challenge, I will be lying. Any woman that wants to join politics must change her lifestyle. “You cannot be too slow and you want to go far. Every profession has its own ethics and standard. Women cannot also relax so much and begin to talk about having meetings at night. “Political issues are issues of the brain. So I expect us as we move forward to make ourselves available even if it is midnight. Talk with your spouse, he will understand. Mine is to understand, I go for all the meetings even if you put it for 4 am, I will be there. “Just like men also, most of their marriages use to have issues when you are not there at night, your wife will think that you are with another woman. But I know that the greatest challenge women used to have is the issue of finance in the electoral process. “You will hardly see women coming out to give their fellow women needed support but the men do that. You will not see two, or three women gather together to say ok let’s support one of us. The first challenge for women in finance, the second challenge is finance, third is finance.

“The women should try and understand the politics of their various wards, constituencies and the state and when they want to serve the public they must have the trait of service. It is not because you want to serve you will now change your lifestyle. Some people will not greet people until when it is close to the election, they will start greeting you. “I want to encourage our women; if they want to join they should try and participate fully. Participation is at different levels. It is not even about financial implications at the beginning. If there are things you can do within your party, volunteer and do them. “People must work for these parties without even looking at what they will be getting first but in this circular politics, those things are lacking. If you call them for meetings you will pay. If you go to their houses, you will pay. “If you want to join politics, you must live within your reach first. That is what I’m canvassing. The younger ones must be focused and have the spirit of selfless service to the extent that they can volunteer and do certain works without asking for money.”

Brown speaks

Also, Ebizi Ndiomu Brown, who clinched the Sagbama constituency 3 seats in the PDP House of Assembly in her reaction, said: “It is a tough world for the women as there is no doubt about that. “Very often, the thinking is that you probably can’t do it and that it is a male-dominated world but I guess that men are beginning to accept that they need to give women some space and I think PDP and the current administration in Bayelsa made it clear that they wanted a few women in that house which I think I benefited from. “They wanted women with a good qualification who could actually make a good representation for the people and I think I got lucky because I’m somebody who has worked in the state for the past ten years. And that also was good for me because I think I worked with a lot of people and a lot of youths. So I had a lot of volunteers to campaign for me. “Advising other women, “I think if you do your job like a mother and like a woman, you find out that when you want to run you will have volunteers. The powers that be may not be so much in your favour but definitely you will find a lot of support if you have served for so many years.” Giving instance with Obiyai, she said “Look at Koku Obiyai, I think she has been a fantastic representation. She has been offered a third tenure. I think if you work in an exemplary manner, you will not only be promoted. I believe people will come to recognize the fact that you have written your name in the sands of time. “Of course, there will still be disgruntled voices, particularly from the men who don’t want her but the fact is that others had the opportunity and they didn’t do what she did. “I would want to encourage the women not to look at what people are saying but begin to focus on that service that God has gifted us to give. “I thought of many things, no salary. How will I cope with all of these? And my people were laughing at me saying after when you said yes, you are now saying no again but all those were the fears I had but God has been faithful. Just be hardworking and people will contribute money, I got contributions from far and wide. “As women, we should support each other. We need to stand by each other and it can only be better because the men will now know that we are together.”

APC representative admonishes

Helen Bod of APC said who spoke on the reason why no woman emerged in APC said “No woman emerged as flag bearer in APC from assembly to senate. I commend PDP even though I’m an APC member but I commend PDP. At least giving the women ticket is a way of encouraging them. She said: “The truth is that for some of us who unfortunately fell where an incumbent is contesting and the party said since it was a new party, these were the first set of people that emerged in the last election. Such people should be given the second tenure. “My own assembly seat fell into that category because there was an incumbent house of assembly member. “I even went as far as daring the party and I was saying that they should let me go for the primary but they knew that it was going to be a disaster. They knew what would have happened. It was going to be too much of a disgrace. “Another thing is that the women were not together because, at a point where we should have formed a block to fight, they were like fighting against some of us coming from PDP. “That we want to come and take a ticket that we only came to APC because we needed a ticket. So that serious divide came up and unfortunately, they couldn’t fight alone to win even one seat. “They were also giving an excuse that we are not a party in government that if women emerge, how strong financially can they go. Those were just the flimsy excuses and reasons that they gave. “If not we had somebody like Dolly. She is credible. Disere is credible. Like Disere, they were like she is coming from where a sitting governor is from. They were like Judy cannot and who told you that Judy cannot. “They were busy fighting us and forgot that we could have joined forces to stand. It is good that it happened so that we will learn next time. At least when we sit down and talk, they will understand that what they did was wrong.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...