Bayelsa: Women in governance agitate for 50% affirmative action

Women in politics in Bayelsa State yesterday agitated for 50 per cent affirmative action in governance, stating that even though the 35 per cent affirmation has not been achieved, there is need to increase it to 50 per cent. This was the thrust of women politicians, under the umbrella of the Women in Governance during a consultative forum organised yesterday by the Centre for Human Rights and Development (CEHRD) in Yenagoa,Bayelsa State capital.

The women, who advocated that women should be in decision making organs of the country, and educated, said those in high political positions should avoid degrading women. They also agitated that the nation’s political environment should be made friendly for everyone, including women and that loans facilities should be provided for women to aid the development.

Earlier, the Bayelsa State Chairperson of International Federation of Women Lawyers, Tariere Egbegi, in her paper, regretted that women had been relegated to the background, despite the tremendous efforts put forward by government and non-governmental organisations.

She said: “Despite the declaration made at the Fourth World Conference on Women in Beijing, which advocated 30 per cent affirmative action and National Gender Policy recommendation of 35 per cent affirmative action for a more inclusive representation of women in elective and appointive positions, it is worth noting that Nigerian women are still being marginalised due to the style of inherent leader-ship in the country. However, one of the participants, Juliet Pulu, spoke of some challenges facing women in politics, saying: “We, women are facing lack of support from men because many men feel that women should not represent them.”

But, while advising the womenfolk, she noted: “We should also throw our weight and support behind our fellow women. If we the women who have the largest voting strength support their women we will find out that a lot of women will come out in different positions as elected members.

