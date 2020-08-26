Bayelsa women in governance agitate for 50% affirmative action

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State women in politics on Wednesday agitated to be given

50% affirmative action in governance stating that even though the 35%

affirmation has not be achieved, there was need to increase it to 50%.

This was the submission of women politicians under the umbrella of women in governance during a consultative forum organised by the Center for Human Rights and Development (CEHRD) in Yenagoa the Bayelsa State capital.

They advocated that women should be in decision making bodies, be educated while those in high political positions should avoid degrading women when mentoring them.

Earlier, the Chairperson of the International Federation of Women Lawyers, Bayelsa State, Tariere Egbegi, in her lecture, said that women have been relegated to the background, despite the tremendous effort put forward by government and non-governmental organisations.

She said: “Despite the declaration made at the Fourth World Conference on Women in Beijing, which advocated 30 percent affirmative action and National Gender Policy recommendation of 35 percent

affirmative action for a more inclusive representation of women both in elective and appointive positions, it is worth noting that Nigerian women are still being marginalized due to the style of leadership

inherent in the country.”

Juliet Pulu, one of the participants, narrating some of the challenges they face in politics said: “We women face lack of support from men. A lot of men feel that women should not represent them.”

Also Mrs Tari Oliver narrating her ordeal when she contested for the Lagos State House of Assembly seat last year said: “I contested from Lekki constituency one in 2019 under the PDP. Lagos has 40 seats and out of that 40 my election was the only one declared inconclusive. At the end they

forcefully took it.”

