Bayelsa: Women, youths back court action against SPDC

Women and youths from Opu-Nembe in Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State and other host communities of the OML 29, an Oil Mining Lease operated by Aiteo Eastern Exploration and Production Limited (Aiteo) yesterday threw their weight behind the court action instituted against the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) over refund of alleged crude diversion.

The communities said the Federal Government should prevail on Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SHELL) to respect the report of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and the ruling of the Federal High Court demanding the payment of (2,081,678) barrels of crude oil to Aiteo and other oil producers from whom Shell had illegally diverted crude.

The women and youths during their peaceful protest led by the Youth President, Moses Ayerite and Woman Leader, Mrs. Beredugo Afuroyanate urged the Federal Government to prevail on SPDC to pay up the alleged sum on the diverted crude oil in order for the Aiteo to sign the needed Global Memorandum of Understanding with the host communities for regular power supply, provision of social amenities and student scholarships.

Ayerite, who told newsmen during the protest that though they had few months ago stormed Aiteo platform in protest against neglect, however, pointed out that “what we were told was that the SPDC alleged short-change of crude since 2016 till date has grossly affected their financial capability to enter into a GMoU with the host communities.” “We call on Shell to pay Aiteo because we want our GMoU to be signed for corporate social responsibility to the people,” he added. The placards carried by the protesting women and youths read “Shell: stop stealing Aiteo’s crude oil”; “DPR: Caution Shell for stealing crude oil”; “Shell is criminally reducing Bayelsa revenue allocation” and “Shell is shortchanging Nembe people.”

Like this: Like Loading...