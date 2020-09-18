Shell
Bayelsa youths disrupt, shut down SPDC’s Clough Creek flow-station

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

 

Members of Agbidiama Community Youth Council, host of Opukushi, Tunu and Clough Creek Flow-stations in Ekeremnewsmen Local Government Area in Bayelsa, have disrupted activities at Opukushi flow-station.

Torke Ekpetun, Youth President of the aggrieved Ekeremor community youths, however, said, shortly after the action on Friday, that the youths were yearning for dialogue to resolve the face-off.

He explained that that the protest was carried out as a result of the refusal of the oil service companies operating in the area to meet their development obligations to the community.

Ekpetun said that the obligations include provision of employment and empowerment of community folks, engagement of a non-indigenous firm by Shell for catering services and neglect of community leaders by the management of the company

Others he said was the failure to recognise the leadership of the youth as the duly constituted authority for employment in the area and other matters connected with oil and gas operations.

Ekpetun also berated the neglect of the welfare and wellbeing of the youth executives since 2018 by Clinthwealth Nigeria Limited, an oil services farm providing services at the oilfield operated by Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC)

He said that maltreatment of workers on site, failure to pay community workers end of contract bonus as provided for in the employment contract was not acceptable.

According to the Youth President, the refusal of SPDC and other firms operating in the area to donate palliatives as part of their corporate social responsibilities during the COVID-19, lockdown was regrettable.

