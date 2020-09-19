Bayelsa youths disrupt, shut down SPDC’s flow station

Members of Agbidiama Community Youth Council, host of Opukushi, Tunu and Clough Creek Flow-stations in Ekeremnewsmen Local Government Area in Bayelsa have disrupted activities at Opukushi flow-station in Bayelsa. Speaking yesterday after the action, the Youth President of the aggrieved Ekeremor community, Mr. Torke Ekpetun, said the youths were yearning for dialogue to resolve the face-off.

He explained that that the protest was carried out as a result of the refusal of the oil service companies operating in the area to meet their development obligations to the communimandate Ekpetun, said the obligations include provision of employment and empowerment of community folks, engagement of a non indigenous firm by Shell for catering services, neglect of community leaders by the management of the company.

He said the failure to recognise the leadership of the youths as the constituted authority for employment in the area and other matters connected with oil and gas operations, worsened the situation. Ekpetun also berated the neglect of the welfare and wellbeing of the youth executives since 2018 by Clinthwealth Nigeria Limited, an oil services farm providing services at the oilfield operated by Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC).

