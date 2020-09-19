News

Bayelsa youths disrupt, shut down SPDC’s flow station

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

Members of Agbidiama Community Youth Council, host of Opukushi, Tunu and Clough Creek Flow-stations in Ekeremnewsmen Local Government Area in Bayelsa have disrupted activities at Opukushi flow-station in Bayelsa. Speaking yesterday after the action, the Youth President of the aggrieved Ekeremor community, Mr. Torke Ekpetun, said the youths were yearning for dialogue to resolve the face-off.

He explained that that the protest was carried out as a result of the refusal of the oil service companies operating in the area to meet their development obligations to the communimandate Ekpetun, said the obligations include provision of employment and empowerment of community folks, engagement of a non indigenous firm by Shell for catering services, neglect of community leaders by the management of the company.

He said the failure to recognise the leadership of the youths as the constituted authority for employment in the area and other matters connected with oil and gas operations, worsened the situation. Ekpetun also berated the neglect of the welfare and wellbeing of the youth executives since 2018 by Clinthwealth Nigeria Limited, an oil services farm providing services at the oilfield operated by Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC).

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG shuts Kara Bridge on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi

Due to multiple tanker accidents on the Kara Bridge on the Lagos-Ibadan bound carriageway last Sunday, the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Mr Olukayode Popoola has said the bridge would be shut to traffic this Saturday and Sunday to allow integrity tests. Speaking with New Telegraph on Friday, he said the contractor, Julius […]
News

Southern Kaduna killings not ethnic cleansing, says Commander

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

The Commander of Operation Safe Haven, Major-General Chukwuemeka Okonkwo, has described the killings in the southern part of Kaduna as the activities of criminal elements and not ethnic cleansing as insinuated in some quarters.   General Okonkwo, who spoke while briefing journalists after a high level security meeting at the Kaduna State Government House yesterday […]
News Top Stories

UK Court jails Nigeria’s oil mogul for contempt

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Rahamaniyya Oil CEO, Bashir, to spend 10 months in custody A United Kingdom Court has jailed the Chief Executive Officer of Rahamaniyya Oil and Gas Limited, Abdulrahman Bashir, after he was found guilty of breaching multiple orders of the court in a pending suit instituted by Sahara Energy Resources Limited. Justice Butcher of England and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: