BayelsaDecides2023: Diri Condemns Destruction Of Voting Materials In Ogbia Constituency

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has strongly condemned the destruction of ballot materials in four wards under Constituency 2 in Ogbia Local Government Area of the state by suspected party thugs in compromise with some armed security men.

All the voting materials meant for Ogbia wards 2, 3, 4 and 5 in the House of Assembly election in the state were reportedly carted away by the armed men and hoodlums in the early hours of Saturday.

New Telegraph gathered that the materials were also said to have been burnt.

Governor Diri described the act as highly condemnable and warned those behind any form of electoral violence in the state to desist forthwith as the full weight of the law would be brought down on the culprits.

The governor called on the Commissioner of Police to arrest the perpetrators of the act and ensure that anyone found culpable is brought to book.

He said his administration abhors any form of criminality, especially electoral violence as it prevents the electorate from exercising their franchise.

Diri restated his position that elections should be about the ballot and not bullets as it is not a war situation.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

