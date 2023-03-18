2023 Elections News

BayelsaDecides2023: Diri, Wife Cast Votes At Owei Sampou

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri has joined others to cast his votes at his polling unit located at ward 6 unit 4 Kalama Owei Sampou at 9 08 am.

The Governor cast his vote alongside his wife, Mrs Gloria Diri.

New Telegraph reports that the electoral materials arrived at the polling unit on time at 7.30 am and various polling units at Sampou, Kolokuma- Opukuma LGA of the state.

Accreditation and voting commenced at 8. 30 am as Governor Diri and his wife, join the line to vote.

Speaking to journalists after he cast his vote, the governor expressed joy for the early arrival of materials.

He also commended INEC for the smooth process so far.

Reacting to the issues at Ogbia constituency 2 where electoral materials were set on fire by hoodlums, the governor said he has ordered security agents to fish out the perpetrators and bring them to book.

He urged people and political parties to eschew violence and keep the peace in the state.

