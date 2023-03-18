2023 Elections Politics

BayelsaDecides2023: Otiotio Accuses PDP Of Hijacking Election Materials

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde Comment(0)

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dennis Otiotio has accused the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state of masterminding the hijacking of voting materials and taking them to the police station to thumbprint.

Giving a situation report from Nembe axis around some minutes after nine o’clock in the morning, Otiotio maintained that in Nembe the situation is very peaceful even though the voting materials were yet to get to the communities because of the difficult terrain.

But he testified that Nembe was generally peaceful adding that he was still watching the whole situation.

Otiotio said “Well in Nembe, they are still distributing materials. You know our own with the logistics involved, we use the boat. We are at the waterside.

“The INEC people are at the waterside. It’s now that they are trying to use boats to convey the materials to the various wards. So in my place, the election has not started they are still distributing materials right now,

“But we are aware that PDP is masterminding the hijacking of voting materials. We also have a disturbing report from ward 10 in Sangana Brass local government that PDP supporters are chasing away anybody that is not voting for PDP.

“Militants have taken over ward 10 also at Aleibiri in Ekeremor, militants have taken over the place chasing away APC supporters from the community.

“Then in ward 5 in Yenegoa local government area specifically in some units now they have hijacked the materials and they are thumb printing them in the police station. I just got the report just now.

“But generally, everything is peaceful and particularly where I am, they are still distributing materials now.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

