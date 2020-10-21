Sports

Bayern, Atletico, other UCL matches live on DStv, GOtv

It’s another Matchday from the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League and DStv and GOtv subscribers are not left out of this action, all airing live on SuperSport.

 

The pick of matches today will be Bayern Munich opening the defence of their title with a home clash against Atletico Madrid, to air live at 8:00pm on SS Variety 1.

 

The German side will look to African-born Canadian international Alphonso Davies to once again inspire with his pace and composure from the wingback position.

 

Wednesday also features a potential thriller between Ajax and Liverpool in Amsterdam, with the Reds hoping to quell the threat of a young and hungry Dutch side which so impressed in this competition a couple of seasons back. Subscribers can watch this live on SS Premier League at 8:00pm.

 

 

Football lovers also get to watch other Champions League matches today as RB Salzburg will clash with Lokomotiv Moscow at 5:55pm live on SS Variety 1, Also Real Madrid v Shakhtar Donetsk at 5:55pm on SS Premier League.

 

The matches scheduled for 8:00pm are Internazionale vs Borussia Monchengladbach on SS Variety 2, Manchester City v Porto on SS Action, Olympiakos vs Olympique Marseille on SS Variety 3 and Midtjylland vs Atalanta on SS La Liga and SS GOtv La Liga

