Bayern beat Dortmund to retain German Super Cup

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski scored twice to help his side retain the German Super Cup with a 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund.

Lewandowski put Bayern in front shortly before half-time, before Thomas Muller added a second just after the restart.

Marco Reus pulled a goal back for the hosts at Signal Iduna Park on 64 minutes, reports the BBC.

But Lewandowski restored his side’s two-goal lead 10 minutes later with his 24th strike against his former club.

The Poland international spent four years at Dortmund between 2010 and 2014.

The German Super Cup is contested between the champions of the Bundesliga, which Bayern won for a record-extending ninth time in a row last year, and the DFB-Pokal winners.

