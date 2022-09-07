Sports

Bayern coach targets Champions League success

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann said his team should always be counted among the favourites for the Champions League but they must do their talking on the pitch when they begin their campaign at Inter Milan later on Wednesday.

Bayern, who exited at the quarterfinal stage last season, are in Group C along with Inter, Barcelona and Czech side Viktoria Plzen.

“We have a very interesting opponent, a very interesting group phase ahead of us, and with this few amount of group matches you don’t have much time to show weaknesses, and that is why we will aim to have a very good start,” Nagelsmann told reporters.

“Bayern Munich should always be among favourites … A club of this size, with this history as well, should always be among favourites on an international level for winning the cup. In the end, it is important to talk less about this, and do more.”

Nagelsmann said the six-times Champions League winners are expecting a tough test against last season’s Serie A runners-up Inter.

“Inter is a team that is very experienced, not easy to fool. Especially when you look at the line-up, that time and time again tries to take opponents out of their concept with unexpected moves,” he added.

“It is an extremely experienced team, the quality of players is exceptional.”

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

NBBF to stage league as court strikes out case

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

A High Court sitting in Abuja has thrown out the case instituted by the League Management Board, Ibrahim Sa’ad on behalf of Gombe Bulls and Dr Adegbite Adeyemo and Kwara Falcons stopping the Nigeria Basketball Federation from organizing the Men’s Premier Basketball Leagues.   The case instituted in 2018 by the group praying the court […]
Sports

Arsenal owners have ‘no intention’ of selling after Super League backlash

Posted on Author Reporter

  Arsenal’s owners do not plan to sell the Premier League club despite the intense backlash following their involvement in the breakaway European Super League, director Josh Kroenke said. Arsenal were one of six English clubs who signed up for the project before withdrawing amid a storm of protest from fans, players and the British […]
Sports

Odegbami’s Eagle 7 Sports Radio begins transmission in Abeokuta

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Retired Super Eagles captain, Segun Odegbami, on Tuesday June 7, launched a national radio station, Eagle 7 Sports Radio, 103.7FM, situated in Abeokuta, Ogun State. Speaking during the official launching, Odegbami, popularly known as Mathematical 7, said he was happy that the station has finally seen the light of the day while also calling for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica