Bayern Identifies Kolo Muani As Replace For Lewandowski

Reigning Bundesliga champions, Bayern are making urgent moves to find a prolific striker to join them at the end of the season, having not adequately replaced Robert Lewandowski when he left for Barcelona ahead of this campaign.

France international Kolo Muani is one of the favourites being linked to Bayern, following a strong first season in Germany’s top flight with Frankfurt.

Uli Hoeness, the influential former Bayern President, is reportedly keen on seeing 24-year-old Kolo Muani come in to strengthen, Thomas Tuchel’s attacking options.

However, Krosche told German broadcaster, Sky Sport, “So far there have been no specific enquiries, neither from Bayern nor from others.”

Krosche is also very aware of interest in the former Nantes player, who has managed 13 goals and 10 assists in 28 Bundesliga games for mid-table Frankfurt, converting 20.31 per cent of his chances.

“Bayern Munich is not the only club occupied with him,” Krosche said. “On the other hand, Randal still feels very comfortable with us, and he also has a lot of development areas that he can work on very well with us.”