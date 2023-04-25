News Sports

Bayern Identifies Kolo Muani As Replace For Lewandowski

Posted on Author Goli Innocent Comment(0)

Reigning Bundesliga champions, Bayern are making urgent moves to find a prolific striker to join them at the end of the season, having not adequately replaced Robert Lewandowski when he left for Barcelona ahead of this campaign.

France international Kolo Muani is one of the favourites being linked to Bayern, following a strong first season in Germany’s top flight with Frankfurt.

Uli Hoeness, the influential former Bayern President, is reportedly keen on seeing 24-year-old Kolo Muani come in to strengthen, Thomas Tuchel’s attacking options.

However, Krosche told German broadcaster, Sky Sport,  “So far there have been no specific enquiries, neither from Bayern nor from others.”

Krosche is also very aware of interest in the former Nantes player, who has managed 13 goals and 10 assists in 28 Bundesliga games for mid-table Frankfurt, converting 20.31 per cent of his chances.

“Bayern Munich is not the only club occupied with him,” Krosche said. “On the other hand, Randal still feels very comfortable with us, and he also has a lot of development areas that he can work on very well with us.”

Precious-Innocent Innocent Anga

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FG sets benchmark for teachers

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

…to engage only persons with First Class, Second Class Upper   In renewed efforts to improve the quality of teaching and learning in Nigerian schools, the Federal Government has said starting from 2021, only persons with a minimum of Second Class Upper (2:1), would be engaged as teachers. Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny […]
Sports

It’s no go Mo as Farah misses Olympic qualifying target

Posted on Author Reporter

  Mo Farah will not race for a third successive 10,000 metres gold medal in Tokyo this year after he again failed to make the Olympic qualifying time in the British Athletics Championships on Friday – his last realistic chance to do so. Farah, 38, who also won double Olympic gold in the 5,000m, needed […]
Sports

‘Our champion’: deported Djokovic welcomed home after Australian fiasco

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Novak Djokovic returned to a rapturous welcome in Serbia on Monday after Australia deported the world men’s tennis No. 1 for being unvaccinated against COVID-19, a stance jeopardising his quest for a record 21st Grand Slam title. Most Australians had wanted him gone, but Serbian fans cheered and waved national flags as Djokovic touched down […]

Leave a Comment