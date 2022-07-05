Sports

Bayern in 120m bid for Osimhen

…sees Eagles star as Lewandowski’s replacement

 

Bundesliga giant, Bayern Munich, have put Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, as a top target as they already tabled a 120m Euro bid to Napoli for the former Lille of France star. According to a report on Corrieredellosport. it, the player who is also under the radar of Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle, is said to be the best replacement for unsettled Robert Lewandowski who is set to depart the Allianz Arena. The former Borussia Dortmund striker had said recently that his time at Bayern was over. “My era at Bayern is over. I don’t see any possibility to continue playing for this club anymore,” he said. “Bayern’s a serious club and I believe they won’t keep me, I don’t want to play there anymore. A transfer is the best solution. I hope they don’t stop me.” It was reported that Bayern decided to seek the opinion o f former Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, a German himself who played for the Bavarians during his playing days. However, the transfer depends on if Lewandowski moves away from the club in the current transfer window with Napoli however holding the ace. Bayern would be in desperate search of a top-quality forward should the Polish target man departs the Allianz Arena. Arsenal and Manchester United have reportedly seen bids below €100m rejected for Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian forward has shown no sign of being tired of life in Naples, even though the English Premier League remains a dream destination. Osimhen started his career in Germany with Vfl Wolfsburg in 2017 after leading Nigeria Golden Eaglets to the FIFA U-17 World Cup title, where he was a record top goal scorer with 10 goals in Chile.

 

