Bayern Loses 3-1 At Mainz, Giving Dortmund Edge

Posted on Author Boma Achenimie

Bayern Munich, who are now leading the Bundesliga, were defeated 3-1 on the road by Mainz on Saturday, giving Borussia Dortmund the opportunity to overtake them.

With five league games left this season, Dortmund hosts Eintracht Frankfurt later on Saturday, April 22, 2023, and can go one point ahead with a win.

Sadio Mane’s first goal since October gave Mainz a 1-0 halftime deficit, but they came back to score three goals through Ludovic Ajorque, Leandro Barreiro, and Aaron Martin.

Since Firing Manager, Julian Nagelsmann and replacing him with former Dortmund and Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel in late March, Bayern has won just two of its last seven games.

After the game, Tuchel told German TV, “They gave us a knockout,” adding that his team “had too much going on right now to fight back.”

