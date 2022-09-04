Sports

Bayern miss chance to move top after Union draw

Bayern Munich missed the chance to return to the top of the Bundesliga after being held to a draw by Union Berlin. Sheraldo Becker gave the home side a shock lead when he volleyed Christopher Tremmel’s free-kick into the far corner, reports the BBC. But Joshua Kimmich equalised three minutes later with a crisp finish from the edge of the box.

Frederik Ronnow denied Jamal Musiala with an excellent save in the first half, but only a strong one-handed stop from Manuel Neuer prevented Bayern from falling behind again in the closing stages.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side open their Champions League campaign with a trip to Inter Milan on Wednesday.

 

