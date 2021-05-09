Sports

Bayern Munich crowned German champions again

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

…as Barcelona, Atletico end key La Liga game in stalemate

 

Bayern Munich were crowned champions of Germany for the ninth straight season after nearest challengers RB Leipzig lost to Borussia Dortmund.

Leipzig, who started the day seven points behind the leaders with three games left, went down 3-2.

England’s Jadon Sancho doubled the lead after Marco Reus got the first goal.

 

Lukas Klostermann and Dani Olmo made it 2-2 before Sancho’s winner confirmed Bayern as champions before their game with Borussia Monchengladbach.

In April, Bayern announced RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann would join them on a five-year contract at the end of this season after current boss Hansi Flick said he wanted to leave the club.

 

Meanwhile, Dortmund’s win lifted them to fourth spot and kept their chances of qualifying for the Champions League.

In the meantime, Atletico Madrid remain two points clear at the top of La Liga but their draw at Barcelona means rivals Real Madrid now hold the advantage in the title race.

Real will move level on points with Atletico if they beat fourth-placed Sevilla on Sunday, but would go top because of their head-to-head record.

 

The top four can all still win La Liga in a remarkably tight title race

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Team-mates clash as Spurs beat Everton

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manager Jose Mourinho brought up his 200th Premier League victory as Tottenham edged past Everton – though home players Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min had to be separated by team-mates during the match. A tepid contest threatened to boil over as the teams left the pitch at half-time when Spurs skipper Lloris ran over […]
Sports

EPL: Palace stun United; wins for Everton, Leeds

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Wilfried Zaha scored twice against his former club as Manchester United’s first game of the Premier League season ended in defeat by Crystal Palace at home. The Eagles stunned the hosts inside the first 10 minutes when Andros Townsend turned home Jeffrey Schlupp’s cross, reports the BBC.   Zaha made it 2-0 in the second […]
Sports

US Open: Line judge hit with ball by Djokovic suffers death threats

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The US Open line judge hit in the throat with a ball by world number one Novak Djokovic has been subjected to sickening abuse and even death threats on social media, it emerged on Monday.   Trolls have bombarded the Instagram account of Laura Clark, who was on Monday identified by Britain’s MailOnline, with venomous […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica