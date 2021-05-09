Bayern Munich crowned German champions again

…as Barcelona, Atletico end key La Liga game in stalemate

Bayern Munich were crowned champions of Germany for the ninth straight season after nearest challengers RB Leipzig lost to Borussia Dortmund.

Leipzig, who started the day seven points behind the leaders with three games left, went down 3-2.

England’s Jadon Sancho doubled the lead after Marco Reus got the first goal.

Lukas Klostermann and Dani Olmo made it 2-2 before Sancho’s winner confirmed Bayern as champions before their game with Borussia Monchengladbach.

In April, Bayern announced RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann would join them on a five-year contract at the end of this season after current boss Hansi Flick said he wanted to leave the club.

Meanwhile, Dortmund’s win lifted them to fourth spot and kept their chances of qualifying for the Champions League.

In the meantime, Atletico Madrid remain two points clear at the top of La Liga but their draw at Barcelona means rivals Real Madrid now hold the advantage in the title race.

Real will move level on points with Atletico if they beat fourth-placed Sevilla on Sunday, but would go top because of their head-to-head record.

The top four can all still win La Liga in a remarkably tight title race

