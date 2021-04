Bayern Munich disapprove of coach’s announcement of intention to leave

Bayern Munich have expressed their disappointment in coach Hansi Flick’s decision to publicly reveal that he wants to leave the club at the end of the season.

The 56-year-old announced on Saturday in the wake of his side’s 3-2 win against Wolfsburg that he hopes to terminate his contract, which is supposed to run until summer 2023.

Flick’s announcement came days after Bayern were eliminated from the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain and amid reports he is set to replace Joachim Low as Germany boss this summer.

While the Bavarian club’s board confirmed Flick had already informed them of his desire to leave, they did not want him to announce it just yet. A statement on the club’s website:

“FC Bayern head coach Hansi Flick made public his wish to terminate his contract, which runs until June 2023, at the end of the current season.

“Hansi Flick had informed the FC Bayern München AG executive board of this wish during the past week. Hansi Flick and FC Bayern had agreed to place the focus on the matches against VfL Wolfsburg, Bayer 04 Leverkusen (20 April) and 1. FSV Mainz 05 (24 April), in order not to disrupt the concentration of the whole club on these three important matches.

“FC Bayern disapproves of the unilateral communications issued by Hansi Flick and will continue talks after the match at Mainz, as agreed.”

