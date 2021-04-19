Sports

Bayern Munich disapprove of coach’s announcement of intention to leave

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Bayern Munich have expressed their disappointment in coach Hansi Flick’s decision to publicly reveal that he wants to leave the club at the end of the season.

 

The 56-year-old announced on Saturday in the wake of his side’s 3-2 win against Wolfsburg that he hopes to terminate his contract, which is supposed to run until summer 2023.

 

Flick’s announcement came  days after Bayern were eliminated from the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain and amid reports he is set to replace Joachim Low as Germany boss this summer.

 

While the Bavarian club’s board confirmed Flick had already informed them of his desire to leave, they did not want him to announce it just yet. A statement on the club’s website:

 

“FC Bayern head coach Hansi Flick made public his wish to terminate his contract, which runs until June 2023, at the end of the current season.

 

“Hansi Flick had informed the FC Bayern München AG executive board of this wish during the past week. Hansi Flick and FC Bayern had agreed to place the focus on the matches against VfL Wolfsburg, Bayer 04 Leverkusen (20 April) and 1. FSV Mainz 05 (24 April), in order not to disrupt the concentration of the whole club on these three important matches.

 

“FC Bayern disapproves of the unilateral communications issued by Hansi Flick and will continue talks after the match at Mainz, as agreed.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

AFN’s crisis deepens as Gusau loses seat on board

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Athletic Federation of Nigeria president, Ibrahim Shehu- Gusua, has been recalled as the zonal representative of the North West Athletics zone on the board of the AFN.   This was contained in a communiqué issued Friday by North West Athletics Association at the end of its meeting held in Kaduna on the sidelines of the […]
Sports

AFN: Nigerian athletes not at risk of missing Tokyo Olympics

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has debunked as misleading a report in a national daily that Nigerian athletes risk missing out of next year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan because of the addition of Nigeria to the highest category (A) of nations having the highest doping risk to the sport. Rule 15 of the […]
Sports

Mikel vital to Stoke City promotion push – coach

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    Stoke City boss Michael O’Neil says John Mikel Obi has several lucrative offers elsewhere before signing for them. Speaking on how crucial the former Chelsea will be for the club for the club’s quest for premier league football next season, O’Neil said Mikel’s commitment unquestionable. Mikel has been involved in all Stoke City […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica