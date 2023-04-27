Bayern Munich In Chase Of Osimhen As Swap Deal

Bayern Munich are finalising plans to bring Victor Osimhen back to the Bundesliga with Sadio Mane switching to Napoli in a swap deal.

The stock of Mane is said to have reduced within the club board ever since the altercation between himself and Leroy Sane in the aftermath of their 3-0 Champions League loss to Manchester City

Although the Senegalese were fined €300,000 and given a match ban following the violent misconduct, the club is reportedly not satisfied with the punition.

Still in search of a striker, the German giants have now turned their eyes to red-hot Nigerian forward, Osimhen.

According to reports from Sky Sports, the approach for Oshimen is a way to suppress the €150 million price tag the Serie A champions slammed on the 24-year-old.

Although negotiations are yet to commence between both clubs, Mane’s €22 million yearly salary could be the clog in the way of the deal for Napoli.

Osimhen who started his career in Germany had once praised the German league in an interview, which hits that he would be interested in a move back to the Bundesliga.