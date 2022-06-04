Bayern Munich targets Osimhen as replacement for Lewandowski

Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich, have identified Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen as an ideal replacement from a departing Robert Lewandowski and have approached Napoli for the Nigerian forward. Lewandowski, who still has a year left on his contract has told the club he wants a new adventure with Barcelona his preferred destination and the Bundesliga champions are considering a number of top options to replace the 33-year-old. According to the Italian news outlet, Corriere Dello Sport, Bayern officials have contacted Napoli to ask for information about Osimhen and the feasibility of a possible deal.

Any potential suitors would have to part with around €100m to sign the former VFL Wolfsburg striker. Osimhen has also been linked with Premier League clubs; Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle United. The 23-year-old scored 14 goals and recorded three assists in 27 Serie A appearances for Napoli in the 2021/22 season.

