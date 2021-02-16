Sports

Bayern offer England youngster new five-year deal

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Bayern Munich are close to ending uncertainty over Jamal Musiala’s future by handing the England Under-21 international a new five-year deal.
Musiala is currently tied to Bayern on a youth agreement, which runs out in the summer of 2022, and the European champions are keen to ensure there is no prospect of losing the 17-year-old this summer. Liverpool and Manchester United have been monitoring the midfielder, who has impressed in Germany since leaving Chelsea in 2019, reports The Guardian.
Musiala, who spent eight years in Chelsea’s academy before deciding to seek a fresh challenge, has not looked out of place in Bayern’s first team.
The youngster has made 15 appearances for the German champions in the Bundesliga this season, scoring three times, and has featured in the Champions League.
He also came off the bench when Bayern beat Tigres to win the Club World Cup last week.
Bayern are determined not to open the door to Musiala returning to the Premier League.
They started negotiations over a new deal in December and talks have progressed in recent weeks. It is expected that Musiala will sign an incentivised contract, running until 2026, after he turns 18 on 26 February. The basic salary will be lower than £100,000 a week, though it could rise to that amount if Musiala meets certain goals.
Musiala’s form has also caused a stir at international level.
He made his debut for England Under-21s in November but Germany hope to convince the Stuttgart-born teenager to switch allegiance to them. Musiala appeared for Germany at Under-16 level and his decision will be finalised once he plays a competitive game at senior level.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Salah hat-trick sinks Leeds in thriller; wins for Palace, Arsenal

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Leeds United made a dramatic return to the Premier League after a 16-year absence as they produced a magnificent display only to lose to a late penalty in a thriller against champions Liverpool at Anfield.   Liverpool, back in action after winning their first title in 30 years, led three times but were pegged back […]
Sports

NNL begins stadium inspection ahead new season

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigeria National League will from Thursday, November 26, send Stadium Compliance Officers to the designated home grounds of teams participating in the 2021/2020 League season. This is part of its pre-season activities to herald the fresh season under the new leadership of Senator Obinna Ogba. The stadium Compliance Officers are to ascertain the level […]
Sports

EPL: Spurs go top with City victory

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Tottenham moved top of the Premier League as Jose Mourinho’s side claimed a hardfought victory over Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. City dominated in both possession and chances but goals from Son Heung-min and substitute Giovani lo Celso – 35 seconds after his introduction – sealed a fourth successive league win for Spurs, reports the BBC. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica