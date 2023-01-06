Bayern sign Netherlands international, Daley Blind

Sports

Bayern Munich have signed Netherlands midfielder Daley Blind, the club announced on Thursday evening.

The former Ajax and Manchester United player’s contract will run until the end of the season, with the possibility of an extension.

Blind, 32, terminated his contract by mutual consent with Dutch giants Ajax in December, six months before it was due to expire, and was officially a free agent.

Blind said he was thrilled to join the German champions ahead of the business end of the season.

“I can hardly wait to play here. We’ve got the most important part of the season coming up, where it’s about titles – and a club like Bayern can win every trophy,” Blind said.

“The hunger for titles here at the club was key in my decision. I hope I can bring my experience to help the team.”

In a statement on the club’s website, Bayern Sporting Director Hasan Salihamidzic welcomed the new arrival.

“We’re delighted that Daley is joining our team. Daley is a versatile defender, capable of playing on the left or in the centre.

“He has great international experience and leadership qualities. I’m sure he’ll help us.”

Blind has been capped 99 times for the Netherlands and played in each of the side’s five games at the World Cup in Qatar, scoring in their Round of 16 victory over the United States.

Blind, who came through the Ajax academy before playing 333 games with the senior side, won the Eredivisie title seven times and the Dutch Cup twice.

He also had a four-year stint at Manchester United, where he won the Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup.

German tabloid Bild reports Blind, who plays with a heart defibrillator, undertook a medical check at Barmherzige Brueder Hospital in Munich on Thursday morning.

Blind has demonstrated his versatility throughout his career, playing in midfield, defence and on the wings.

Bayern are looking for additional cover in defence, particularly after left back Lucas Hernandez tore his ACL while playing for France at the World Cup.

Blind is expected to fly to Doha on Friday with the rest of the Bayern squad to take part in the team’s winter training camp.

Bayern re-start their Bundesliga campaign away at RB Leipzig on January 20 and meet French champions Paris Saint Germain in the Champions League Round of 16 on February 14.

*Courtesy: AFP

 

