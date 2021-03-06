BAYERN vs DORTMUND: It’s battle between master, apprentice

Der Klassiker will once again present a clash between the old order and the new one as Bayern Munich’s talisman Robert Lewandowski looks to outdo the heir apparent to his throne Erling Haaland of Borrusia Dortmund on Saturday. They are two of the best strikers in the world at the moment as the numbers the master and his apprentices are churning out have been staggering.

Haaland is following the same career trajectory of his master; both arrived at Dortmund after a prolific spell in one of Europe’s less prestigious leagues and came with the hope of knocking Bayern Munich off their perch. Both were imposing young strikers with a thirst for self-improvement and sheer single-mindedness that was soon translated into goals. However, it is more fitting to say Haaland’s start to life in Germany has been frightening.

It is worth recalling that he actually scored a hat trick in his first full debut for the Yellow and Black. The Norwegian has scored 17 goals in 18 Bundesliga appearances in 2020/21, having set the tone with 13 in 15 top-flight outings during the previous season following his December 2019 transfer from Red Bull Salzburg. He ranks as the first player in Bundesliga history to stick away a debut hat-trick from the bench; reach five goals after two matches; seven after three and nine after five. With a record 28 goals to show for his first 22 appearances of the new Bundesliga campaign Lewandowski is once again the man to beat at the top of the scoring charts.

The Bayern striker has scored 16 times across his last 13 outings alone, netted more than once on seven occasions, and only failed to score in four. Those rare off days aside, Lewan- GOALski is currently averaging a league goal every 67 minutes at a rate of 1.35 per game.

He has reached double figures for the 10th successive season, and is the first player in history to have done so after just five rounds of fixtures. Breaking the 30-goal barrier – as he has in three of his six full campaigns at Bayern – is a formality.

Gerd Müller ’s 40-strike gold standard is within reach. Dortmund head coach Lucien Favre was full of praise for his young striker, believing that he has the ruthlessness and dedication to reach the very top “He immediately showed his qualities — which we were aware of before he arrived.

He’s somebody with an incredibly strong mentality. He always wants to lead the way, in training he always wants to score. And if he doesn’t score, even in training, he is annoyed and disappointed. His superb attitude helps the entire team — and all that with h im being only 20 years old.” Bayern boss Hansi Flick was also complementary about Haaland’s potential, but said he still has a long way to go before he can be compared to Bayern’s Number 9: “He’s a young player but he has a tremendous drive towards goal and he just wants to finish. He’s characterised by enormous dynamism, he’s hungry. “It’s his first season, so it’s too early to compare with Lewy. Robert has played at a world-class level consistently for years, but Haaland is an enormous talent.”

Like this: Like Loading...