Bayern vs Mainz: Musiala, world’s best teenage footballer, breaking barriers for Bavarians

Ajibade Olusesan It is hard to see a teenager in world football that is better than Jamal Musiala at the moment as the Bayern Munich midfielder has become arguably the best player in the Bundesliga at the moment with eye-catching performances that incredibly belly his tender age and that quality is what he will offer once again as his side attempt to grab the top spot when they welcome Mainz on Saturday. English Premier League giants Chelsea should be gnashing their teeth by now after letting the youngster to leave the club in 2019 to join Bayern Munich for a paltry £180,000 as they now watch the player blossom into one of the best midfielders in the world. Bayern faithful can still remember that moment Musiala announced himself to the world two seasons ago when he came off the bench to lead the navigation of the Bavarians out of crisis during a match with Leipzig. The visitors had taken the lead as Bayern struggled to take hold of the initiative in the match but the narratives changed when the precocious talent replaced Javi Martinez, he not only bossed the midfield, he even scored a goal and provided an assist in the match that ended 3-3. He is still developing and some people in Bayern hierarchy even insinuated it was an injustice against Musiala when Ballon d’Or named Barcelona’s Gavi the best young player of the season at the expense of their prodigy who they insisted had a better season than his peer from Spain. His last season’s performance may have not fetched him that gong but if he sustained his blistering start to this current term, he will not be gunning for Golden Boy and and Kopa Trophy but he will be one of the contenders for the Ballon d’Or. The 19-year-old also looks set for another impressive campaign and has already bagged six goals and four assists in 10 Bundesliga games for Bayern. With 9 goals in 16 games in all competitions this season, Musiala has already bettered his record from last campaign (8 in 40 games). No other teenager in the top-five leagues has scored as many goals this season as Musiala. Another aspect that has made Musiala dangerous this season has been his activity in the box. Among Bundesliga players, only teammate Sadio Mané (6.86) had more touches per 90 minutes inside the box than Musiala (6.36). But it is not just the overall touches in the box that make Musiala dangerous but also where he has them and what he does with the space. He said despite coordinating games through the midfield he takes delight in the way he has added goalscoring to his football. “I love scoring goals,” Musiala said after the Hoffenheim game on Saturday when asked about the uptick in his goalscoring production. “I always feel good when I score a goal. I try to get myself in a position to score as many goals as possible, and when I am in front of the goal, I try to be as consistent as possible.”

