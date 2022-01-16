Bayern wallop Cologne

Robert Lewandowski scored his 300th Bundesliga goal as Bayern Munich netted for a record- breaking 66th consecutive league game to beat Koln. The Poland striker gave Bayern an early lead, with Corentin Tolisso adding a second before the break. Lewandowski made it 3-0 before completing his hat-trick late on.

The win lifts Bayern six-points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund, who thrashed Freiburg on Friday. Mark Uth thought he had pulled a goal back for Koln with the score at 2-0, but the striker’s effort was ruled out for offside by the video assistant referee.

Bayern’s 66-game scoring run sets a new club and Bundesliga record, eclipsing their own 65-game streak between February 2018 and February 2020. In reaching 300 Bundesliga goals, Lewandowski became the first player to do so since Bayern great Gerd Muller in 1976.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...