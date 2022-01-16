Sports

Bayern wallop Cologne

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comments Off on Bayern wallop Cologne

Robert Lewandowski scored his 300th Bundesliga goal as Bayern Munich netted for a record- breaking 66th consecutive league game to beat Koln. The Poland striker gave Bayern an early lead, with Corentin Tolisso adding a second before the break. Lewandowski made it 3-0 before completing his hat-trick late on.

 

The win lifts Bayern six-points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund, who thrashed Freiburg on Friday. Mark Uth thought he had pulled a goal back for Koln with the score at 2-0, but the striker’s effort was ruled out for offside by the video assistant referee.

 

Bayern’s 66-game scoring run sets a new club and Bundesliga record, eclipsing their own 65-game streak between February 2018 and February 2020. In reaching 300 Bundesliga goals, Lewandowski became the first player to do so since Bayern great Gerd Muller in 1976.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

National Principals Cup: Zonal winners emerge as finals draw near

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Zonal champions of the National Principals Cup have emerged from respective zones as the national finals slated for Abuja draw near. The Ministry of Youth and Sports and the marketers of the event, Hideaplus are putting finish touches to the arrangements to make the final slated for March 27th to 30th a memorable one […]
Sports

Batik to feature as one of Team Nigeria’s casual attires

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Made in Nigeria’s Batik attires will be on display at the 2020 Olympics as one of the casual wears of Team Nigeria. According to a statement by the Minister’s media office, “Team Nigeria will wear attires produced by Youth powered by Ministry of Youth as one of their casual wears. The fabric is produced in […]
Sports

We’ll return National Stadium to its original blueprint – Dare

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson ABUJA

Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has disclosed that the Federal Government plans to return the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos State to its original blueprint.   Speaking during an interview on a Breakfast Television show on Monday morning, Dare said previous administrations abandoned the national asset to rot for two decades. Dare […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica