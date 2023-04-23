Bayern’s Woes Compounded By The Sight Of Davies’ Injury

Thomas Tuchel’s men are winless in four games after capitulating to a 3-1 defeat at Mainz on Saturday, a result which handed Borussia Dortmund the initiative in the title race.

Dortmund took advantage of Bayern’s latest slip-up by thrashing Eintracht Frankfurt 4-0 to go one point clear at the summit with just five games to the end of the season.

Bayern’s woes were compounded by the sight of Davies limping from the field just nine minutes into their defeat, with the Canadian clutching his left hamstring after pulling up unchallenged.

Reports in Germany subsequently suggested the 22-year-old could miss the rest of the season, and Bayern has now confirmed he will be out of action “for the upcoming games”.