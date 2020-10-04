Bayo Adelabu celebrates golden Jubilee in style

One of the great memories that will surely remain indelible in the mind of the candidate of All Progressives Party (APC) in the 2019 governorship election, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, is the celebration of his golden jubilee anniversary. ‘Bayo’, as he is fondly called, simply had a fabulous and glorious outing.

As part of the activities to mark the special day, he added a new hotel to his chain of hospitality businesses, which he commissioned, Raddison Blu. With all COVID-19 preventive measures in place, the birthday event held at his Best Western Hotel, GRA, Iyaganku, Ibadan, had a lot of dignitaries in attendance.

Some of those who were there include the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Adetunji, Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, Lagos State Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, former Governor of Oyo State, Otunba Alao Akala, among many others. King Wasiu Ayinde brought life to the party with rendition of great tunes.

Adebayo Adelabu was born September 28, 1970. He was Deputy Governor, operations of the Central Bank of Nigeria the 2019 Oyo State gubernatorial candidate for the APC. Adelabu was born to Aderibigbe Adelabu of Oke- Oluokun compound, Kudeti Area in Ibadan.

His grandfather was Adegoke Adelabu. Adelabu attended Ibadan Municipal Government Primary School, Agodi Ibadan from 1976 to 1982 and Lagelu Grammar School, Ibadan from 1982 to 1987.

He graduated with first class degree in Accounting from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

