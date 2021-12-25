BAYRAY MCNWIZU: My challenge is to create time to get married

Eberechukwu Nwizu formerly known as Bayray McNwizu came to the limelight after winning the third edition of the Amstel Malta Box Office reality show. The Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) nominee in this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE shares her only regret in life, marriage plans as well as most embarrassing moment as a movie star. The single mother of one says she’s open to marriage. Excerpts…

So far, how would you rate the year 2021?

The year 2021, has been rewarding on different levels. But insecurity and unrest are a matter of concern in Nigeria.

What are your major achievements?

My directorial debut, ASKGINA, was quite an achievement for me and I am willing to do more in the coming year.

2020 came with a bang we all never expected; how did you cope during the total lockdown arising from COVID-19?

It was one of the best things that happened to me. The lockdown months were intense moments of self-reflection and self-discovery. It’s why I am who I am right now. So I thank God.

Are there new discoveries about you during the stay home months?

Oh yes! I cook better. Far better! I thought I knew how to cook well. I mean I cook really well but after the stay home months, I cook far better. Plus, I know how to bake really well too. Also I found out that I care a lot about people. Now, I invest more time in people and things that matter.

These days female filmmakers are gradually taking over Nollywood, what’s your take on this?

I don’t think it’s a matter of taking over. It’s a matter of expression. Female filmmakers in Nigeria are expressing their God given talents and skills at the highest levels and creating their own niche, whereas beforeno one was giving them the opportunity. But now you can’t deny that they know what they’re doing. For me it’s a case of do what you do well and the rest will fall into place naturally. It’s nothing about superiority. It’s just science and common sense.

What are the major challenges you face as a celebrity?

Managing my time. So many Apps, so many books to reads, projects to make etc., hence the need to be a master at time management.

Could you share an embarrassing moment you have had with a fan?

Someone thought I was Omoni Oboli. Hahahaha! It wasn’t embarrassing though, it was rather funny.

We understand your former Instagram account was hacked, how did it all happen?

It’s a long story on the hacked Instagram account. Well, basically as a celebrity, do the necessary security requirements for your social media accounts and don’t click on any unverified links. You’re welcome.

What efforts have you made to recover it?

I have a new IG account @EBERE_ NWIZU. You can follow me there right away. I know fans have been searching for me. But there were so many @BayrayMcnwizu on IG I had to stick with my birth name EBERECHUKWU. I clearly remember when I first started my account, there wasn’t a single soul bearing BAYRAY. Now there is Bayray-this’ Bayray-that’ on Instagram. Hahahaha. I’ve literally made that name famous. BAYRAY came from EBERE. Public and press do kindly take note.

Looking back what would you change if the hands of the clock were turned?

Well, I would’ve made extra effort to speak my language, Igbo. I speak Igbo but not like Phyno, if you know what I mean. I’m a proud Igbo girl, but the importance of learning one’s language wasn’t emphasised in my home with all due respect to my wonderful parents. And I say this with no intention of disrespect. Maybe my words today will help other parents locally and globally to realise the importance of language culture at home. It’s your tribe. Just like my birth-name EBERECHUKWU which means God’s Mercy and Favour. I sound like a Super hero! No more shortened forms. I’m sticking with EBERECHUKWU (Ebere). Thank you very much.

What lessons did motherhood teach you?

Motherhood is a Crown. Only the strongest will survive.

What’s your current relationship with your baby’s daddy?

That is my private life and I don’t like to discuss that aspect of my life.

Most Nigerian actresses are scared of marriage due to the rate of marital crisis rocking the industry, are you on same page?

I welcome marriage. The challenge is I just have to make time to get married.

What are your relationship goals?

Putting God first because everything else naturally follows suit; then money, beauty, time management, strength of character, sex can come next.

What kind of man would you not date?

Probably a man who doesn’t forgive easily or care about others except himself; for example, his immediate environment, his staff, his parents.

Let’s talk about Liposuction, would you go under the knife to enhance some parts of your body?

Liposuction is a gift to humanity from science in my opinion. But I haven’t thought about going under the knife.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...