Bazzzuuu raising the bar in Nigeria’s hospitality business

The layman definition of the word “trailblazer” is a person who is the first to do something; an innovator. The Nigerian hospitality industry was in the state of doldrums until Osazee Bazuaye, popularly known as Bazzzuuu, made an entrance into the circus a few years ago.

Bazzzuuu quickly rose into reckoning with his radical and insightful approach that has revolutionized restaurant and bar and lounge services in Nigeria.

The astute businessman, who is a member of the Board of Trustees Nigeria Bar, Club and Nitelife Association, oversees a chain of restaurants and bars, as well as lounges in the country. They include: Brass&Cooper Restaurant and Bar, Strathaven Boutique Hotel, and Cocoon Lounge in Lagos, as well as The Council Restaurant, Candy Nitelife and Quo Abuja Niteclub, TOPPFCT, a roof top bar and restaurant in Abuja and Oxygene Bar and Lounge in Benin, Edo State.

They are all characterized with truly unique and distinctive dining experience. The restaurants and bars consistently provide exceptional food, superlative service and elegant decoration. An emphasis is placed on originality and personalized, attentive and discreet service. Every detail that surrounds the experience is attended to by a warm and gracious dining room team for maximum comfort.

The astute businessman established his authority in the business with the launch of the Cocoon Lounge in Lagos, an ultra modern lounge, six years ago. The relaxation point operates from Thursdays to Sundays themed ‘Sundaze’. He is also the brain behind Strathaven Boutique Hotel in the state.

Brass&Cooper Restaurant and Bar is a big brand in Lagos as far as hospitality business is concerned in Nigeria’s commercial centre. It draws the cream de la cream of the society 24 hours with its second to none services in the day time, and at night, it raises the bar even higher.

“Is an all day restaurant and bar that takes the dimension of a lounge from 7pm with a live DJ, exotic cocktails great food and excellent bottle service,” Bazzzuuu stated.

Bazzzuuu, who hails from Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State, is also replicating same vision in the Federal Capital Territory.

Bazzzuuu further sets the precedence in the industry with the corporate relationship with Martell, the oldest of the “big four” cognac houses (the others are Hennnesy, Rémy Martin and Courvoisier), who together produce most of the world’s cognac.

“Brass&copper has hosted periodic events promoting the oldest cognac house Martell. Brass&Copper was the first bar n restaurant to aggressive promote Martell. We have a similar concept call the Council in Abuja, Nigeria. Brass&Copper has been a great venture opened every for the past four years approaching five years,” Bazzzuuu stated.

Speaking further, Bazzzuuu said: “It was celebrated with a lot of pomp and show sponsored by Martell. Martell is the official cognac of Brass&Copper like i said earlier we are the first bar n restaurant to push advertise sell the cognac with full force and I personally a defactor ambassador of the brand.”

 

