Bazzzuuu: The multiple award-winning nightlife hospitality, czar

There are no adjectives good enough to describe the man Osazee Bazuaye , popularly known as Bazzzuuu. The Nigerian is a man of exploits who dismisses challenges as if they do not exist, in a country where businesses are regularly snuffed out of oxygen.

Bazzzuuu’s vision has revolutionised and redefined nightlife in Nigeria, from taste and quality of restaurant, bar and lounges, to the five-star service he has set for the industry players.

The Edo-born businessman set out his vision plainly right from the outset as he studied economics from Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo-State, before he went for more knowledge at the London College of Accounting.

Bazzzuuu’s exposure on his global travels are well replicated in the line of his hospitality investment in the country. Beginning with the Cocoon Lounge in Lagos, an ultra modern lounge. The relaxation point operates from Thursdays to Sundays themed ‘Sundaze’. He is also the brains behind Strathaven Boutique Hotel also in the state.

Bazzzuuu’s Brass&Copper Restaurant and Bar, which he established four years ago, is a delightsome place to be, conceived with the idea of serving as a restaurant and bar in the day time and takes the shade of a lounge in the evening, to caress stress out of Lagosians after stressful day at work.

Brass&Copper offers first class services in an all day restaurant and bar that takes the dimension of a lounge from 7:00pm with a live DJ, exotic cocktails, great food and excellent bottle service, everyday of the week.

“Martell is the official cognac of Brass&copper. We are the first bar and restaurant to push advertise sell the cognac with full force and I personally a defactor ambassador of the brand,” said Bazzzuuu.

The sharp-witty businessman, who hails from Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State, also launched the Oxygen Bar and Lounge in Benin City, the state capital.

Bazzzuuu took his expertise to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, with The Council. The Council is a semblance of the Brass&Copper Restaurant and Bar in Lagos, emphasising that class and taste for Bazu are permanent and he targets opening similar concept in London and Atalanta soon.

“I’m a board of trustees Nigeria Bar, Club and Nitelife Association and I have numerous awards in the hospitality, entertainment and nitelife industry,” said Bazzzuuu.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...