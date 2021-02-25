B’ball: ‘African opponents tougher than ever’

After hard fought victories against South Sudan and Rwanda recently atthe2021Afrobasketqualifiers, D’Tigers shooting guard, Keith Omoerah says the teamshouldbepreparedformoredifficult games on the continent. Many expected and predicted a stroll in the park but were shocked when D’Tigers had to dig deep before pulling off a 75-70pts win against South Sudan in their first game and another 64-51pts victory against Rwanda. TheplayerwhoiscurrentlywithMykolaiv in Ukraine reckoned that kudos must go to their opponents for putting up a good fight to make them sweat for the wins.

“We didn’t have as big of wins this time around against South Sudan and Rwanda unlike when we met the first time and that’s credit to them. Every time we play a team we are going to get their best effort, especially in Africa and that was apparent in those games. We have to be ready for that and we will be”.

