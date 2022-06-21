B’ball: Customs win Mark D Ball tourney

Nigeria Customs were on Sunday night, crowned Champions of the 2022 Mark D Ball Men’s Basketball Tournament, after inflicting a 61-55 defeat, on new Abuja franchaise Mo Heat, in the final of the Elite 8 tournament, played at the Indoor Sports Hall, located in Package B, of the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

D’Tigers player, Ibe Agu, who captained Customs contributed 17 points, 2 fewer than his team mate Michael Daramola, whose 19 points was matched by Mo Heat’s top scorer, Bright Akhuetie, while Owen Michael could only manage 13 points, for the Mo Heat, who literarily lost their way in the last quarter.

The finalé was watched by a capacity crowd and eminent personalities, including a representative of the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Abba Yola, a former Senator representing Kogi West Senitoral district, Dino Melaye and Directors of Sports from the FCT, Plateau, Niger and Benue.

