B’ball: Withdrawal decision tough but best for Nigeria –Nelson

Director, Para Sports/National Sports Festival, Peter Nelson, has revealed that the Federal Government had to take a hard stance of withdrawing the country from international basketball after overtures to all the gladiators in the game failed.

Speaking on a television programme monitored by our correspondent, Nelson said with the players were already giving the country conditions to wear the green white jersey and also lack of proper development from the home front, something must be done. “We are getting things out of proportions because they do not want to cooperate,” he said.

“The sponsors are gone, the foreign-based athletes that we have been using for years are giving us terms and conditions to participate and then we have to try as much as possible to do them. “If we do not introduce and develop our local leagues, how are we going to get people for replacement.

That is why we find it hard to keep these same set of people that are not able to cooperate and work as a team and an issue have to be presented to Mr. President. “In fact, we must thank President Muhammed Buhari for this step he has taken to resolve this issue and let us concentrate on home talents. We have abundant athletes on the street in all states but these people are not considered in any way and yet we are just fighting for leadership.”

Speaking further, Nelson said the ministry had several meetings with the people involved, while also revealing that a committee was set up to look into the crisis but failed to achieve anything.

