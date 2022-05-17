Sports

B’ball: Withdrawal decision tough but best for Nigeria –Nelson

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Director, Para Sports/National Sports Festival, Peter Nelson, has revealed that the Federal Government had to take a hard stance of withdrawing the country from international basketball after overtures to all the gladiators in the game failed.

 

Speaking on a television programme monitored by our correspondent, Nelson said with the players were already giving the country conditions to wear the green white jersey and also lack of proper development from the home front, something must be done. “We are getting things out of proportions because they do not want to cooperate,” he said.

 

“The sponsors are gone, the foreign-based athletes that we have been using for years are giving us terms and conditions to participate and then we have to try as much as possible to do them. “If we do not introduce and develop our local leagues, how are we going to get people for replacement.

 

That is why we find it hard to keep these same set of people that are not able to cooperate and work as a team and an issue have to be presented to Mr. President. “In fact, we must thank President Muhammed Buhari for this step he has taken to resolve this issue and let us concentrate on home talents. We have abundant athletes on the street in all states but these people are not considered in any way and yet we are just fighting for leadership.”

 

Speaking further, Nelson said the ministry had several meetings with the people involved, while also revealing that a committee was set up to look into the crisis but failed to achieve anything.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Qatar 2022: Kane fires England to brink, Italy held by Switzerland

Posted on Author Reporter

  Harry Kane scored a first-half hat-trick as England romped towards the 2022 World Cup with a 5-0 thrashing of Albania, but Italy still have work to do to reach Qatar after a 1-1 draw with Switzerland. England still need a point to mathematically qualify when they visit San Marino on Monday, but boast a […]
Sports

Pillars players, officials escape danger as fire guts bus

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Less than 24 hours after Wikki Tourists of Bauchi’s travelling bus was gutted fire, players and officials of another Nigeria Professional Football League team Kano Pillars averted similar incident as the bus they were travelling in caught fire. Our correspondent learnt that the incident occurred around Doguwa Local Government Area of the state as the […]
Sports

Boxing: Gentle Boy won’t last three rounds, boasts I-Star

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Rising welterweight boxer, Isaac “I-Star” Chukwudi, has warned his next opponent, Taiwo “Gentle Boy” Olowu, not to dream of lasting beyond three of the eightround challenge duel.   Their fight is one of the seven lined up to hold at GOtv Boxing Night 22 on New Year’s Day. According to I-Star, who is having his […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica