Metro & Crime

BBC alleges assault on team by Father Mbaka

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A popular Catholic priest in Nigeria, Father Ejike Mbaka, and some members of his church, assaulted a BBC team and two others at his complex in Emene town in south-eastern Enugu State on Wednesday evening.
BBC journalists Chioma Obianinwa and Nnamdi Agbanelo, as well as their driver, Ndubuisi Nwafor, were accompanied by another Catholic priest, Father Cajethan Obiekezie and his assistant, Solomon Orakam, to Father Mbaka’s Adoration Ministry at around 10:00 local time on Wednesday.
Father Obiekezie had facilitated an interview with Father Mbaka, but it could not be immediately held because he was preaching.
The BBC crew, led by Father Obiekezie, moved to Father Mbaka’s home after the church service to conduct the interview at around 17:00.
When Father Mbaka got home, the journalists, who were waiting in the car after Father Obiekezie went to talk to him, were suddenly surrounded by about 20 men.
According to Obianinwa, the men seized their equipment and threatened to kill them for writing “negative reports about Mbaka”.
“Mbaka asked us to wait until the end of the programme for the interview. The men outside his house said BBC Igbo writes negative things about Mbaka and started beating Nnamdi, Solomon and Ndubuisi. They gave them heavy blows on their heads and all over their body,” Obianinwa said.
The BBC reporter further said that Father Mbaka and Father Obiekezie came out of the house when they heard the noise and that Father Mbaka faced her and started poking his fingers in her face, calling her “satanic”.’
“This fired up the men to continue the attacks as Father Mbaka continued shouting and abusing us. He asked his men to seize our phones and cameras. They said they would kill us and nothing would happen. They removed my wig and tried to strangle Nnamdi. Father Obiekezie was telling them to stop but they attacked him too and seized his phone,” she said.
Obianinwa said the attacks stopped when she screamed that “the world would know that they were killed in Mbaka’s house”.
“At this point, Father Mbaka asked us to leave before his men killed us. He asked them to return our equipment and they chased us out of the compound. His men trailed us till we left the state to seek medical assurance and police help,” she said.
When the BBC called the number on Father Mbaka’s official Facebook page for his reaction, it was switched off.

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

ITF DG commends FG’s directive on skills acquisition programmes of MDAs

Posted on Author Musa Pam,

*Says it will save cost The Director-General of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Sir Joseph N. Ari, has commended the Federal Government for its directive on the harmonisation of skills programmes implemented by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs). The DG, who was reacting to the pronouncement in Jos on Tuesday while speaking to journalists, described […]
Metro & Crime

Imo pensioners owed over N60bn in arrears – NUP Chairman

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi,

…hold protest march Friday Chairman of the Imo State Council of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP), Dr Josiah Ugochukwu has disclosed that pensioners in the state are owed upwards of N60 billion in pension arrears. Ugochukwu, who disclosed this during a press briefing in Owerri Thursday, also said next of kin to deceased members […]
Metro & Crime

OSOPADEC distributes educational materials to students

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Chairman, Ondo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (OSOPADEC), Hon. Barr. Olugbenga Edema has distributed a sizeable amount of quality educational materials to students and pupils of public secondary and primary schools in Ese-Odo and Ilaje local government areas of Ondo State. The event, which took place at The Williams Place, an event […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: