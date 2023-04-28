BBC Chairman resigns after Boris Johnson loan row

BBC Chairman, Richard Sharp has resigned after a report finds he breached rules while being interviewed for his role by failing to disclose two potential conflicts of interest

One relates to telling then-PM Boris Johnson that he wanted to apply for the BBC chair role before he made an application, reports the BBC.

The second involves him informing Johnson that he was going to introduce Cabinet Secretary Simon case to a Canadian millionaire who wanted to help him with his finances.

The inquiry has been looking at the circumstances of Sharp’s appointment and his role in an £800,000 loan guarantee to then-PM Boris Johnson.

Sharp defends any breach as “inadvertent and not material”, and says he is resigning to “prioritise the interests of the BBC”.

The government’s choice for BBC chairman is ultimately decided by the prime minister – Sharp was appointed in February 2021.

The inquiry by the Commissioner for Public Appointments has been led by a lawyer, Adam Heppinstall KC.