BBN brings N2bn into Nigerian economy, say experts

The ongoing edition of hit reality television show, Big Brother Naija (BBN), which kicked off on Sunday, will bring an estimated N2 billion into the Nigerian economy, financial sector sources have disclosed. MultiChoice, producers of the show, explained the sources, had had to ensure that the show, holding in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, was held under much stricter measures in conformity with the public health and safety protocols. According to financial sector sources, MultiChoice’s investments in the show have risen to N2 billion because of capital intensive projects necessary for the successful hosting of the show. These include the addition of 250sqm to the 1800sqm Big Brother House, provision of furniture, technical equipment and other safety systems.

The costs were said to be exclusive of production, marketing, talent performances and other sunk costs absorbed by the pre-existing Big Brother House. Huge sums of money, said sources, had been expended on items such as building design permits, civil engineering works, landscape management, heating ventilation and air conditioning as well as mechanical and electrical systems upgrade.

Similar outlays had been made to ensure the upgrade of acoustics to studio specifications, purchase of power generators, water purification, information technology facilities and adaptation of the Big Brother House to conform with COVID-19 protocols. A recent report by Accenture estimated that Multi- Choice invested $428 million between 2015 and 2019 in local content production, the larger slice of which many believe went into the production of BBNaija.

