BBN Lockdown stars gifted by fans

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Ozoemena Joseph Chukwu, clocked a new age this week, and he has been lovingly celebrated by family, friends and fans on social media. Interestingly, the young man had no idea that some members of his fan base known as Superions had a massive surprise planned for him. During an Instagram live video session, some representatives of the fan base presented Ozo with keys to a new three – bedroom duplex apartment in Lagos. In a video sighted on the official fan base page, the realtor who made the purchase of the house possible explained that fans had made enquiries a while ago but had to hold on until a fresh property was available for Ozo.

The video also captured the luxury interior of the apartment that appeared to have been fully furnished. Many would think that the support from fans for the Big Brother Naija show usually ends when the show stops, but fans have been known to take the excitement further by supporting their favourite contestants in the real world, which is a delight to how interesting the show might have been to them, as one fan base ensures they are not lagging when it comes to supporting their own housemate by going far to buy them automobile worth millions in cash.

Saturday Telegraph brings you a list of other BBNaija housemates who have received gifts particularly cars from their fan base just to mark their birthdays, which is a great show of love, and support. Laycon: The ‘Verified’ crooner and winner of the BBN ‘’Lock down’’ is one man that saw favour smiled on him after participating in the popular reality show.

From a relatively unknown rapper, he became a star overnight; thanks to the show. The rapper who recently dropped an album titled; Shall we begin, was gifted a Mercedes-Benz E350 car on November 8, which happened to be his birthday. Erica: She is one talented house mate who saw her disqualified after getting involved in a fracas with the eventual winner of the show, Lyacon.

The Tinsel star who marked her birthday on March 13 was gifted a white Mercedes- Benz worth millions of naira among other gifts which included a Keke Napep, a house in Lekki, and a cake designed with dollars. Dorathy: She is one housemate that was quite entertaining, and bold. Her stay in the house was fun filled, no wonder fans voted her to stay on till the grand finale.

The fashion entrepreneur got a Mercedes-Benz A 250 model as a birthday gift for her 25th birthday. She also got 25 pairs of beautiful pairs of shoes to make her birthday a memorable one. Nengi: She marked her 23 birthday on the first of January 2021, and like the culture it has become, her fans ensured they shower her with utmost care, she was gifted a Range Rover Jeep as well as a cake designed with money, making her birthday a very special one. Neo Akpofure: The ex – BBN star recently marked her birthday on July 1, fans ensured he got the perfect birthday, as he was gifted Mercedes-Benz and a cash gift N2 million to ensure his 27 birthday was a memorable one.

Like this: Like Loading...