BBNaija 2020: Condoms have reduced – Nengi tells Ozo

Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Nengi, has noted that condoms in the house are reducing.
Nengi made the observation while having a breakfast with her supposed boyfriend, Ozo.
She told Ozo, “Condoms have reduced.”
“How many have you used,” she said jokingly.
In response, Ozo said “I wish I had used them.”
The first housemates caught having sex in this Lockdown edition were Praise and Ka3na who were not even into any serious relationship.
This was followed by that of Erica and Kiddwaya.
However, conversations between housemates over time have led viewers to the fact that people have sex in the bathroom where the cameras are off.
It will be recalled that Teddy A and Bambam, Double Wahala housemates,  were once caught having sex in the toilet.
In the same edition, housemates  complained of missing condoms, pointing accusing fingers at Nina and Miracle.

