BBNaija 2020: Don Jazzy, Ebuka unveiled as Betway ambassadors

Betway, a betting platform, has unveiled Don Jazzy, CEO of Mavin Records, and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, a media personality, as its ambassadors for the 2020 edition of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV show.
The company, which is the lead sponsor for this year’s edition, broke the news in a joint virtual briefing organised with Multichoice Nigeria on Thursday.
Chris Ubosi, its representative at the briefing, said the choice of the duo was informed by their perceived personalities.
He said Ebuka, who has been hosting the show since 2017, was a “natural fit” due to his experience while Don Jazzy has the ability to steer conversations about the show.
“I don’t think we could have chosen better ambassadors at this time,” Ubosi said.
The organisers also reiterated their commitment to ensuring strict compliance with COVID-19 guidelines among housemates during the show.
Reacting to the development, Don Jazzy expressed his excitement, adding that fans should expect this year’s edition of the show to be “different” from others.
On his part, Ebuka said his experience with the show would enable him work in different roles — as BBNaija host and Betway ambassador respectively.
The development comes days after organisers of the show announced that winner of this year’s edition would go home with N85 million as grand prize — its highest since 2006.
The season five edition of the reality TV show is billed to commence on Sunday. Last year’s edition of the show was won by Mercy Eke.

