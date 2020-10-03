Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija 2020: Dorathy recovers from health scare

Updates have emerged on the health condition of Big Brother Nigeria lockdown Ist runner up, Dorathy Bachor.
Fellow ex-house Prince shared a video last night showing Dorathy is doing fine. He wrote, “Aunty is still bullying me…”
Also, one of her promoters, @golden_rsh, wrote, “Dorathy Bachor is fine, we Bless God. We are going to have a sweet night #DorathyLastGirlStanding.”
Dorathy had taken to her Instagram handle last night, to inform her over 1 million followers that she is “trying to recuperate”, sharing a video of her first media tour.
She wrote: “While I’m trying to recuperate, I thought I’ll leave you all with a recap of yesterday’s [Thursday] media round.”
Dorathy Bachor was reportedly rushed to hospital on Friday morning.
Her sister, Cynthia Bachor disclosed this on her Twitter page after viewers complained of her missing at media rounds earlier today.
She revealed that Dorathy broke down and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.
However, some people on social media believe it was all a publicity stunt while others prayed for her quick recovery.

