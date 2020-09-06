BBNaija 2020: Drama as Erica pours water on HoH bed, threatens Prince

*Says: ‘Laycon will kill himself or I will kill him’

Big Brother Naija, BBNaija 2020 housemate, Erica on Sunday morning caused drama in the house.

It all started after Erica confronted Prince for not taking her side while she hurled insults at Laycon.

Erica expressed regret choosing Prince as deputy head of house, describing him as an assh*le’.

She intentionally went to the HOH room, poured water on the bed in order for Prince not to sleep on the same bed with her.

Erica further threatened Prince not to dare sleep on the bed with her, adding that she’s ready to bear the consequences.

This is against the house rules as both Head of house and deputy are meant to sleep on the same bed for the week.

Erica said: “I poured water on one side of the bed and Prince wouldn’t be able to sleep on it.

“I told Biggie that I don’t want to share the bed with Prince because he’s an asshole.

“Don’t dare sleep on this bed, you are two faced.”

Meanwhile, Erica has two strikes and is on the verge of being disqualified following her recent behavior in the house.

And in a related development, Erica has vowed that Laycon will kill himself for lying about her.

Erica who was drunk after the Saturday night party said the singer will kill himself.

She said the only thing saving him is Biggie, because she will kill him outside the house.

“I will beat Laycon if I was not on two strikes. I don’t care if I am disqualified. Laycon is a foolish boy, he looks like a nonstick.

“Laycon will kill himself for using me to lie. Outside this house I will kill Laycon.

“How will I be attracted to such ugly boy. Laycon is ugly he is not attractive, if people see that he is using his smartness for bad then he is ugly from the inside out.”

