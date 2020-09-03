Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija 2020: Erica confirms having sex with Kiddwaya 

…as Praise insists Erica tried to kiss Laycon

Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate, Erica, has confirmed having intimacy with fellow housemate, Kiddwaya.
Erica, who is the current Head of House, HOH, disclosed that she and Kiddwaya did everything “intimate” in the HoH room.
The housemate disclosed this during a conversation with Neo in the kitchen, on Wednesday.
“I and Kiddwaya did everything intimate while in the HoH room,” Erica told Neo.
Recall that a video had emerged of Erica and Kiddwaya under the duvet with Nigerians believing they had sex.
However, Kiddwaya told fellow housemates, Brighto and Trikytee that what they did under the duvet cannot be tagged as a sex tape.
The billionaire son explained that housemates and viewers could only see movement under the duvet and cannot be certain about what happened.
And in a related development, Evicted Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Praise, has revealed that he actually saw Erica trying to kiss Laycon.
Praise said that while in the house, he had even told Erica to her face that she attempted kissing Laycon but she denied it.
This issue of Erica trying to kiss Laycon during one of Saturday night parties has generated a lot of argument with Erica so pained about it.
Following claims by Laycon that she tried to kiss him severally, Erica vowed never to talk to him again.
According to her, she doesn’t want to be linked to someone she is not attracted to.
Erica had gone on to describe Laycon as her enemy.
But Praise claimed that it actually happened. According to him, “I told her ‘Erica you tried to kiss Laycon’ and she was like, ‘No’ and I said ‘Yes. You tried to Kiss Laycon.’’’
“I saw it happened and said it to her face. They were there. They were both there when I said. I said ‘Erica, you tried to kiss Laycon in the party…. I’m no snitch. I’m a stand-up guy. I say it straight to your face,” he said in one of his media tours.

