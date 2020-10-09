Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija 2020: How I survived 70 days without entanglements –Dorathy

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH Comment(0)

Dorathy Bachor is no stranger to fans of the just concluded Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ season 5. The reality star had stolen hearts from the moment she stepped onto the stage to be introduced to her whole new world. Perhaps, her voluptuousness first spurred the instant love she garnered as some viewers insist. For others, her charming personality spoke volumes. One thing that stayed constant, for Dorathy, was staying relationship free throughout her stay in the house.

In an interview, Dorathy, who admits she went into the house single, speaks exclusively on managing her emotions, triangles and life after the show. “I had this confidence that I was going to go far but I wasn’t 100 percent sure cause it is a game and there are twists.

I had an open mind and played the game, basically,” Dorathy revealed in response to emerging first runner-up this season. While opening up about herself and her stay in the house, Dorathy revealed that the show for her, was about being herself and winning the prize. This prompted her view of the show’s shenanigans as distractions. All including her brief but exciting triangle with BrightO. The Dorathy versus BrightO and Wathoni triangle was once again brought to the fore when Dorathy shockingly revealed, on the show’s finale, that she was attracted to him.

It out that the Delta-born now shares a different feeling. “I find that funny because at that time, would I say I just said what came to me literally and I keep saying all of that happened in the show and literally went with the show.

We are moving on from now basically”. While insisting she never saw Laycon emerging winner of the show, she couldn’t contain her excitement at his win. “He deserves it!” she exclaimed. The future might not be as Dorathy planned a few months ago, she admits being an equal winner is beyond satisfactory. So far, she reveals that there are plans to delve into acting while investing some time in growing business.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

NFVCB threatens to track LGBT filmmakers in Nollywood

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

The National Film Video and Censor’ Board (NFVCB) has reaffirmed its stance against Nollywood films portraying homosexual acts on screen. This comes in the wake of recent reports confirming the ongoing production of a Lesbian themed feature film ‘Ife’ directed by filmmaker, Uyai Ikpe-Etim. Reacting to this, the board’s Executive Director, Adedayo Thomas announced in […]
Arts & Entertainments

Singer Annjay unveils new body shaper

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Annjay Chioma, a multi-talented entrepreneur, has again launched a new beauty product called Anjaysexy Shaper. The entrepreneur, who at a young age, worked hard to make a name for herself in the Nigerian music industry, has found another passion in the beauty and cosmetics line. The newest addition to her beauty line is coming after […]
Arts & Entertainments

Indian man climbs mobile tower after endless feud with wife

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A man in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh was so ‘fed up’ after quarrelling with his wife that he climbed up a mobile tower and refused to come down till a group of police officers convinced him. Twitter users are sharing news reports about the bizarre incident that happened in UP’s Moradabad town on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: