BBNaija 2020: I contributed to Erica’s outburst –Lucy

Fo rme r B i g Brother ( L o ckdown) housemate, Lucy Edet, has shed more light about the relationship between Erica Nweledim and Kiddwaya. Speaking about Erica’s chal- lenges when it comes to Kid- dwaya and Nengi, Lucy noted that at one of the Saturday party, she saw Kiddwaya dancing with Nengi and went to stand in between them. According to her, she was already seeing a fight brewing up but Nengi quickly killed it. Lucy, who was once Head of House, noted that she may have been one of the persons who triggered Erica’s outburst as she told her that she preferred to see Kiddwaya and Nengi.

“I think I threw a little bit of charcoal into the fire that was already dying when I told Erica that I find Nengi and Kidd more interesting to watch than herself and Kiddwaya. Maybe it messed with her mind, I don’t know. Nengi and Kidd playing is more fun to watch while Erica and Kidd are more boring,” she said, insisting that she was telling the truth. Meanwhile, Terry Waya, father to Kiddwaya, says his son will give half of the show’s N85 million grand prize to Erica, if he wins.

In an Instagram live session with Dele Momodu, a Nigerian media personality, the billionaire said the remaining half of the grand prize will be given out to charity. He said his decision was informed by Erica’s unconditional support for Kiddwaya during her stint in the reality TV show, wherein she showed her willingness to “sacrifice her existence” just to make his son “comfortable in the house.” Waya said he was “really pained” when he learnt of the 26-year-old’s disqualification from the show, noting that she was a “very smart girl.”

“I was really pained when l got to know about the Erica saga. I saw in Erica a very smart lady. She was ready to sacrifice her existence in the house just to make my son comfortable,” he said. “She is a wonderful woman. Kiddwaya is a care-free person who never thinks anyone has anything against him. In some cases, Erica picked quarrels with other housemates just because of him. “If Kiddwaya wins, I will give half of the prize to her and the rest to charity”.

