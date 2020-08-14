BBNaija 2020: I regret not expressing love to Nengi –Tochi

On Sunday, August 9, two more housemat e s got voted out of the BBNaija house. The evicted housemates went on the Betway After The House Media Tour to discuss their time in the house and their general plans now that their time in the house had come to an end. Being the housemates with the lowest votes, Trikytee, Kaisha, Tochi, and Eric were up for eviction on the last Big Brother Naija Sunday Eviction Night.

However, the BBNaija Lockdown housemates chose to save Trikytee and Kaisha, causing Eric and Tochi to be evicted from the house. We all remember Tochi’s reaction when he was announced as one of the evicted housemates. He was obviously frustrated at the unexpected twist, and bitterly tossed his cap to the floor. He recovered his composure as he left the house, clenching his fist in the air and saying, ‘It is what it is’ as a way to let the housemates know that he accepted their decision with no hard feelings, recognising that it was just a part of the game they were playing in Biggie’s house

