BBnaija 2020: I wonder if I’ll ever become Head of House – Laycon cries to Biggie

Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate, Laycon, has told Biggie that he is seriously pained and feels like crying for having failed to win the Head of House challenge for once.
Laycon said it is a shame that he will again be standing this Sunday as one of the housemates up for possible eviction.
Erica won the Head of House challenge for this week and picked Prince as her deputy which means that both housemates are saved from possible eviction.
And Laycon said he is still wondering if he will ever step into the HoH room before leaving the lockdown house.
Speaking at his diary session on Friday, Laycon tells Biggie: “This week has been going successfully except for the Head of House thing.
“I’m really pained about that. To be frank, Big Brother, I feel like crying and [I ask myself], am I really going to step into that place [HoH room] before leaving this place?
“I don’t know… I don’t know. It’s painful…because if I had won, I won’t be up for eviction and another friend of mine won’t be up for eviction. There won’t be that fear of Sunday.”

