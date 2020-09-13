Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija 2020: I’m ready to go, Ozo tells Biggie

Ozo, Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate, has said he is already prepared to leave the house but added that he is sure of staying another week.
Speaking to Biggie during his diary session on Sunday, Ozo said although he is scared, he hopes his relationship with the other housemates will see him through.
“I’m scared but I know being scared won’t change anything. I’ve packed my luggage and I’m ready for anything,” he told Biggie.
Ozo is one of the four housemates put up for possible eviction this week.
He, however, said he was sure of scaling through today’s eviction because “There’s nobody in the house that’ll say I hate them and I can’t say I hate anyone here… so I believe this will help me scale through.
“When we have tasks or other things I’ve never said is my way or nothing and I think housemates appreciate this. Even on my birthday, they showed me how they feel about me.
“Any time I have conversations with them, it’s always positive. I’ve always had an open mind with other housemates and this is going to count for sure.”

