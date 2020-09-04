BBNaija 2020: Laycon is my enemy, Erica tells Kiddwaya

The cold war between BBNaija Lockdown housemates, Erica and Laycon, may have gotten icier following Erica’s latest revelation. The week’s HOH recently blew hot over Ebuka’s Sunday revelation about Laycon claiming she tried to kiss him in the house.

In a chat with her beau, Kiddwaya, Erica claimed she no longer had respect for Laycon who she once revealed she was mentally attracted to. The conversation was prompted by Kiddwaya’s query on if she had ever played the famous ‘Ayo game’ with Laycon.

“What is my business with him, I don’t play with my enemies. I don’t talk to him,” said Erica. Away from the in-house rift between the former friends, their fans; Icons for Laycon and Elites for Erica, have taken to Twitter to draw the battle line. Meanwhile, Laycon, Nengi and Vee are the latest winners in the house as they recently won a huge sum of N1m and a trip to Scotland. The housemates won the huge cash and the trip after their house task by a drink brand, Johnnie Walker.

The musician-housemate, Vee and Nengi, who were named Team Gold emerged winners of Johnny Walker’s challenge after they scored 91 ahead of the other three teams. In a video shared online, the housemates were spotted sitting in the living room as Erica, who is the Head of House, revealed the scores to them. As soon as she announced that Vee, Nengi and Laycon also won an all-expense-paid trip to Scotland, they jumped for joy, hugging each other over their victory. They would also receive a million Naira each from the brand at the end of the season.

