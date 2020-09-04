Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija 2020: Laycon is my enemy, Erica tells Kiddwaya

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH Comment(0)

The cold war between BBNaija Lockdown housemates, Erica and Laycon, may have gotten icier following Erica’s latest revelation. The week’s HOH recently blew hot over Ebuka’s Sunday revelation about Laycon claiming she tried to kiss him in the house.

In a chat with her beau, Kiddwaya, Erica claimed she no longer had respect for Laycon who she once revealed she was mentally attracted to. The conversation was prompted by Kiddwaya’s query on if she had ever played the famous ‘Ayo game’ with Laycon.

“What is my business with him, I don’t play with my enemies. I don’t talk to him,” said Erica. Away from the in-house rift between the former friends, their fans; Icons for Laycon and Elites for Erica, have taken to Twitter to draw the battle line. Meanwhile, Laycon, Nengi and Vee are the latest winners in the house as they recently won a huge sum of N1m and a trip to Scotland. The housemates won the huge cash and the trip after their house task by a drink brand, Johnnie Walker.

The musician-housemate, Vee and Nengi, who were named Team Gold emerged winners of Johnny Walker’s challenge after they scored 91 ahead of the other three teams. In a video shared online, the housemates were spotted sitting in the living room as Erica, who is the Head of House, revealed the scores to them. As soon as she announced that Vee, Nengi and Laycon also won an all-expense-paid trip to Scotland, they jumped for joy, hugging each other over their victory. They would also receive a million Naira each from the brand at the end of the season.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Lady seeks advice as husband vows never to help in-laws after N580k bride price

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

A lady’s home is currently on fire after her family gave her husband a marriage list worth N580,000 and are now demanding that he contributes another N120,000 for his brother-in-law’s marriage. According to the story which gained momentum on social media after being shared by a Twitter user, @SmartAtuadi, the lady recounts how her husband […]
Arts & Entertainments

House agent welds door, locks single mother, sick child in over unpaid rents

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

A woman was on Wednesday evening locked inside her two-roomed rented apartment with a sick 20-month-old baby over alleged rent arrears in Njoro subcounty of Nakuru, Kenya. The woman, identified as Rhoda Makoha had her other four children housed by neighbours because they were locked outside their house as they played. Despite her plea to […]
Arts & Entertainments

Adewoyin: Exit of a quintessential actress, dancer, costumier

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

Nigeria, particularly the arts and culture sector, was thrown into mourning following the death of veteran actress, Abosede Adewoyin (aka Madam Tinubu and Mama Onimama), on June 23. She died at the age of 60 and was buried the same day. In a statement announcing her demise, notable artist and playwright, Mufu Onifade, described the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: