BBNaija 2020: Laycon receives N30m cash prize, SUV, house

Olamilekan ‘Laycon’ Agbeleshe, winner of the 2020 edition of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), has been presented with a cheque of N30 million. Laycon emerged winner of the reality show after 71 days of intense drama and comptetion. He scores the highest votes in the final week of the BBNaija Lockdown Edition.

The 26-year-old was awarded his gifts at a prize presentation ceremony held on Wednesday at the MultiChoice studios in Lagos. Where he was presented with the cash prize of N30m, an SUV and a two-bedroom house. Also mentioned was a N5m prize from Betway awarded to Laycon and Ozo on their MAD Sports initiative, and all-expense paid trip to the Guinness House Dublin for Dorathy and Laycon.

Laycon, who made history with over 60 percent of the Big Brother Naija final votes, thanked the organisers, fellow housemates, family, fans and sponsors of the event. “I don’t know what to say, I love you guys very much,” he said.

When asked about his plans and projects after the house, Laycon disclosed that he intends to work on projects that will impact the society positively. Speaking at the Prize presentation, the Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe said: “Planning a show of this magnitude during these times was not without its challenges. For one, we resorted to holding virtual auditions where we received over 30,000 video entries, from which the “Lockdown 20” were selected.”

Mr. Ugbe added that Big Brother Naija has changed the way we define employment and relevance. In addition to participants being instant celebrities and influencers, other industries have been significantly impacted by the show and its participants. He also disclosed that over 900 million votes were recorded across SMS, Mobile, Website and the DStv & GOtv Apps. Mr. Ugbe thanked the viewers for watching and appreciated the Headline sponsor, Betway; the gold sponsor Guinness, Category sponsors; Pepsi, OPPO, Flutterwave, Indomie, WAW Detergent, Darling Hair, Innoson Motors, Revolution Plus, TravelBeta and all others who supported the show in different ways.

The Big Brother Naija reality show continues to touch not just the creative industry, but other industries as well. Over 1,000 people directly and indirectly supported the production of Big Brother Naija Lockdown edition.

Like this: Like Loading...